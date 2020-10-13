How to cope with anxiety among the many changes the pandemic has brought on

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - With students going back to in-person classes, some may be experiencing anxiety or other health concerns.

News 10's talked with a health professional about ways to combat the stress of the transition.

Scotia Brown is the principal at Sarah Scott Middle School.

She says she's excited to see students get back to some sort of normalcy.

"It feels wonderful to have our students back five days a week, we've missed them, and based on their response there glad to be back so we're all excited."

But with the excitement, may come some anxiety.

Missy Burton is with the Hamilton Center. She works with child and adolescent services there. She says parents can help their children stay calm during these unique circumstances.

"Self-care can be as simple as sitting by yourself and listening to your favorite song. I mean just doing some simple things that help you de-stress. Maybe it's having a few minutes on the back porch and it may be cold outside but just to kinda have that few minutes of quiet."

Burton says the change can be stressful for middle schoolers. It's the first time they will be back in a classroom since the spring.

"Because in the Spring we were just able to move everybody home and with really keeping that focus on keeping kids in school we have to help them find that balance of that particular piece of focusing on academics but also having that safety."

It's certainly a lot to handle.

But for principals like Brown, having students back where they belong, makes the difference.

"It's been a blessing for them to be able to come back to us 5 days a week."

The Vigo county school corporation plans on sending high schoolers back to the classroom for full time learning next Monday.