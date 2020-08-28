How to best protect yourself from West Nile Virus and what you can do to stay healthy

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- There are still other illnesses to think about other than COVID-19. These could still impact your health very much. One of those viruses that you have to keep in mind is the West Nile Virus.

This disease is transmitted by mosquitos. There have been no positive cases in Vigo county so far.

A ‘testing pool’ is a location of sites around Vigo County where they capture the mosquitos to test if they are carrying the West Nile Virus. All the mosquito testing sites the Vigo County Health Department has around the area have all come back negative.

However, the health department wants you still need to be taking the proper precautions in order to better protect yourself.

Roni Elder of the Vigo County Health Department said, ” I think everything kind of got put on the backburner and everyone’s kind of forgotten that there are still other things to worry about, still other sicknesses and viruses out there that could potentially harm you.”

The best thing you can do is to make sure your property has no standing water so that way misquotes can’t breed. You can wear long sleeves and pants from the hours of dusk till dawn. This will help you to not get bit. You can also wear bug spray with DEET in it in order to help.

The health department is working with Vector Control in order to make sure that they are spraying the communities regularly to help keep the virus at bay. Click here for more information.

One way to keep healthy is by going to your annual check-up. You may be feeling scared or anxious at this time to go and see your doctor, but it is still very important that you do.

The Vigo County Health Department says you cannot put your annual check-ups on hold. Elder said, ”You can’t put your health on the back burner because of COVID-19, you still need to go out and seek the medical care you need.”

The Vigo County health department says hospitals and offices are being extra cautious due to COVID-19. They are taking all measures to make sure everyone is healthy.