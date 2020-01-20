Clear

How to beat the winter blues

Psychology Today reports that up to 20-percent of people may experience a mild form of Seasonal Affective Disorder.

Posted: Jan 20, 2020 7:18 PM
Posted By: Tilly Marlatt

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- As the temperatures drop, for some, so does their mood.

Seasonal Affective Disorder, also known as SAD, is a form of depression that can impact many this time of year. According to Psychology Today, up to 20-percent of people may have mild seasonal affective disorder. It often begins in late fall and ends in the spring; but, it can also occur during the summer.

Mental health experts say it follows many similarities to depression but additional symptoms include: over-eating, weight gain, sleep disturbance, oversleeping and changes in mood.

Staying active, maintaining a healthy diet, and using a light therapy lamp can help.

Dan Teske is a mental health therapist at the Hamilton Center in Terre Haute.

He shares how a lack of sunlight plays a factor in this disorder.

“The difference in latitude has a big role. That's why we try to retreat down south. You know, try to go on that vacation this time of year, is to get the sunlight our body is craving, and that vitamin D, does play a huge role in combatting depression,” Teske said.

News 10 found Janine Nowicki and Veronica Richardson walking at the Meadows Shopping Center.

Both are working to avoid the winter blues.

"I know people who get impacted by seasonal depression, you know, and I can probably speak for myself and say that it probably impacts me, too. The cold, dreary days, you know, and probably lack of sunshine,” Nowicki said.

Nowicki and Richardson told News 10 that physical activity makes a big difference.

"If I walk a good hour, it just makes my mind feel so much better,” Nowicki said.

Getting out and engaging with others can also help.

"I get out and walk every day, and it seems like when I get out, you know, I meet people. I socialize and that's a good thing. Sometimes people are down and out, and getting out walking, you know, kind of clear your head,” Richardson said.

Teske encourages people to pursue both of these activities.

"Making sure that your diet still consists of the right balance of nutrients,” Teske said. “You're not just taking the easy way out and eating all those heavy wintery foods that we like to enjoy, making sure that you're keeping a balance of healthy stuff."

Mental health experts say don't be afraid to ask for help.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 19°
Robinson
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 23°
Indianapolis
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 18°
Rockville
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 19°
Casey
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 16°
Brazil
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 19°
Marshall
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 19°
Cold conditions and a sunny sky.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

How to beat the winter blues

Image

Garrett Sands Kindness Project to collect donations for prom dress giveaway

Image

MLK Youth Summit

Image

ISU hosts candlelight vigil

Image

ISU Students give back for MLK Day

Image

Wabash Valley teacher killed in crash

Image

Accident on US 41 involving tractor and car ties up traffic

Image

90 Sunrise Coal Employees Laid Off as Production is Halted

Image

Monday Night: Becoming clear, still cold. Low: 17

Image

Bowl For Kids Sake

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans