How to beat the heat and high bills this summer

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Turning on your air conditioning to keep the house cool could raise your bill.

Luckily, Duke Energy is sharing ways to beat the heat and high bills.

We spoke with Rick Burger.

He's the district manager of Duke.

Burger said they have many energy assistance programs.

Duke Energy has apps that help you track your usage each day.

"When you get more people at home these numbers can increase, but I would encourage people, we have such great programs for them to go online look at them and take advantage of these things," said Burger.

Burger said using fans can also help keep your bill down.