How to be environmentally-friendly this holiday season

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One of the first things that comes to mind when discussing Christmas is the presents.

But all that wrapping paper and ribbon can have a harmful impact on the environment.

Re-Think, Inc wants to get you thinking about ways to keep the environment clean ahead of Christmas.

The executive director says she wants people to think of alternatives to wrapping paper like using newspaper or fabric.

"We create a lot of waste actually a few million tons of extra waste is created. We create enough ribbon to wrap the Earth around a few times in just the holiday season," says Shikha Bhattacharyya.

Rethink, Inc has environmentally-friendly wrapping paper for all your gift-wrapping needs.