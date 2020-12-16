How to accurately measure snowfall

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Accurate snowfall reports play a big role in the community. The Storm Team wants to remind you that these reports will go directly to the National Weather Service in Indianapolis, Indiana, and in Lincoln, Illinois. The reports help agencies around the community get resources to the areas impacted most. Like salt trucks and snowplows, emergency management, and even first responders.

The Storm Team always dives deep into the data before a winter storm arrives and we make sure we get the forecast right. As with any winter storm, snowfall across the Wabash Valley has its challenges and we always strive to accurately predict snowfall amounts before the storm. Your reports after the storm help us strive to keep our forecasts accurate in the future.

Ensuring proper snow measurements

1. Before a storm arrives, set out a 24" X 24" piece of board. (Cardboard or wood)

2. Find a place in your yard away from any tall objects that will keep snow from falling on the board. Place it in an open portion of your yard.

3. Place a flag or a tall marker right next to the board so you know where you placed it. Once the snow falls on it, the board will be hard to spot.

4. Once the snow is falling and snow begins to gather on the board, take a ruler, and try to record to the nearest tenth of an inch. Keep the ruler at a 90-degree angle on the base of the board. You can take measurements as often as you want.

5. Once the snow ends, take the final measurement immediately after.

6. Report your findings! You can send your reports to any of the Storm Team's social media pages, WTHITV's Facebook page, WTHI's ReportIt page, or you can send them on the WTHI Ask the Storm Team page. The Ask the Storm Team page will send an email directly to the entire Storm Team.

Pictures are always welcomed and they may be used on our newscasts! Just always make sure to give us all the important details. Specific location (City, street) and how much snow in inches.