How thunderstorms can impact your health

Terre Haute, Ind. (WTHI) -- Smoke and pollen are among the list of triggers for those with asthma. However, if your asthma symptoms increase before or during a severe thunderstorm, you may suffer from "thunderstorm asthma."

Experts say thunderstorm asthma is triggered when a specific airflow pattern along with other factors occur during a heavy thunderstorm.

Indiana American Lung Association Advocacy Director, Nick Torres, said although it might not happen frequently, you should always be aware.

Torres explained that although rain helps lower pollen counts, the wind of a thunderstorm can increase them.

"There's a confluence of factors. If we have just the right wind conditions with just the right amount of pollen in the air, and the storm conditions can actually disperse those much tinier fragments of pollen and affect more people than would normally be affected," said Torres.

If you have asthma, be sure to keep your prescribed medication on hand and always have an action plan.

