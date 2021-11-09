How the town of Plymouth celebrates Thanksgiving - 400 years after the tradition started

PLYMOUTH, Mass. (WTHI) - Thanksgiving is a little more than two weeks away, but the festivities have already started where the tradition began.

We have to go back more than 400 years when a group of Pilgrims landed at Plymouth Rock and held the first Thanksgiving feast.

Back to today, millions of Americans celebrate the holiday by watching football, eating with family, and showing thanks.

Historians in modern-day Plymouth told us the original feast started a centuries-long tradition of fellowship.

"Although there are earlier feasts and earlier traditions of Thanksgiving, it's that 1621 meal, those three days of being together that have captured America's imagination," Richard Pickering, from Plymouth Patuxet Museums, said.

If you make the trip to Plymouth for Thanksgiving, the town celebrates with its annual USA Thanksgiving Parade.