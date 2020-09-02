How the pandemic impacted a small town

CLAY CITY, Ind. (WTHI) -- The Wabash Valley is full of towns and cities of all different sizes. Each one has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in a different way.

"It's just like most other people you gotta adjust a little bit to the times," Tim Rood, Vice President of the Clay City Town Board said.

Clay City is a small town in the Valley. They have a population of about 900 people.

Carl Haviland is the town board president. He said they weren't impacted very much by the actual virus, but they saw other issues.

"Some of our projects got canceled because of funding, put off till next year. Grants, they've been postponed," Haviland said. "Parts for equipment, water plant, sewage plant hard to get because of the same thing."

Haviland said the time they didn't spend on these projects, they've used wisely.

"Given us time to clean up on some other things. Some water leaks we've had," he said.

He said although they were impacted. He doesn't think he can compare it to what a larger city may be going through.

"I can't say it hit us harder than a big town, because we're on different levels. We're down here with a little budget, they're up there with a big budget, but they're up there with big expenses too," he said. "So, did it hit us harder? I don't think. Was it easier for our community to pull together? Definitely.

Haviland said they don't think they will see any grant money or big projects until at least next year.

He said the town knows people are still struggling. If you need help the town will try to help as best they can,