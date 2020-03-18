Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

How recovering addicts can continue to stay strong during this time

Recovery meetings are held daily across the US and are a lifeline to many recovering addicts. With the coronavirus and required “shelter in place” in some states, many recovering meetings have had to close. This leaves many in recovery wondering how to stay strong during this time.

Posted: Mar 18, 2020 6:37 PM
Posted By: Dominic Miranda

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Recovery meetings are held daily across the US and are a lifeline to many recovering addicts. With the coronavirus and required “shelter in place” in some states, many recovering meetings have had to close. This leaves many in recovery wondering how to stay strong during this time.

It’s at times like these when stress and lack of a routine can trigger for relapse for someone going through recovery. News 10 spoke with the executive director of addictions at the Hamilton Center Natasha Newcomb today about some tips for recovering addicts during this time.

She says the number one thing is to stick together and find those who are going through what you are going through and keeping in close contact with them.

She says even though meetings in the community are being canceled, there are other platforms such as online meetings that you can access. A lot of folks in recovery have sponsors. Newcomb suggests talking with them for help during this time.

“If you aren’t able to go to a meeting, chances are your friend who’s also in recovery isn’t able to go to a meeting either,” Newcomb said, “So reaching out and utilizing those relationships and leaning on each other is important.”

Newcomb also spoke about different resources across the Wabash valley that those in need can turn to in order to keep staying strong and get through.

She says the Hamilton Center is still offering addiction services. They are continuing to offer individual therapy for those suffering from substance abuse disorder.

She also says the AA chapter here in Vigo County has a list of meetings that have been changed or are now being held online. They are moving to ZOOM meetings which is an app that hosts several different people to maintain accountability. You can find that at TerreHauteAA.Com.

Hamilton Center also has a 24-hour crisis line. That’s 1 (800) 742-0787. Whether that is for substance abuse, mental health, or whatever you may need, they will be there.

“Peer support is available through the Hamilton Center,” Newcomb said, “There are other community organizations that offer peer recovery, and I know those folks are still available over the telephone so that you can reach out.”

The number one theme throughout this meeting I had today here at the Hamilton Center is that we need to stay together as a community. We need to help those in need to get through this trying time and stay strong. Recovering addicts need our help the most.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 55°
Robinson
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 56°
Indianapolis
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 51°
Rockville
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 42°
Casey
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 54°
Brazil
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 55°
Marshall
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 55°
Scattered Showers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday Early Forecast

Image

Registration open for Lemonade Day

Image

Sales tax increase to help renovate, or build new jail in Edgar County

Image

Funerals and the coronavirus

Image

B & B Foods working to make up for lost income amid COVID-19 pandemic

Image

Helping small businesses amid the coronavirus

Image

Sober livng and the coronavirus

Image

Let this post story serve as your happy place! Here are some of the fun things you are doing while s

Image

Terre Haute company works to sanitize area playgrounds during COVID-19 outbreak

Image

Crawford County social distancing

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak

Image

Your top 6 coronavirus questions from the weekend -- answered

${article.thumbnail.title}

2nd COVID-19 patient identified in Indiana

Image

Here's a list of disinfectants you can use against coronavirus

Image

Consumer Alert: Trusting Charities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Scammers looking to cash on virus fears