How recovering addicts can continue to stay strong during this time

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Recovery meetings are held daily across the US and are a lifeline to many recovering addicts. With the coronavirus and required “shelter in place” in some states, many recovering meetings have had to close. This leaves many in recovery wondering how to stay strong during this time.

It’s at times like these when stress and lack of a routine can trigger for relapse for someone going through recovery. News 10 spoke with the executive director of addictions at the Hamilton Center Natasha Newcomb today about some tips for recovering addicts during this time.

She says the number one thing is to stick together and find those who are going through what you are going through and keeping in close contact with them.

She says even though meetings in the community are being canceled, there are other platforms such as online meetings that you can access. A lot of folks in recovery have sponsors. Newcomb suggests talking with them for help during this time.

“If you aren’t able to go to a meeting, chances are your friend who’s also in recovery isn’t able to go to a meeting either,” Newcomb said, “So reaching out and utilizing those relationships and leaning on each other is important.”

Newcomb also spoke about different resources across the Wabash valley that those in need can turn to in order to keep staying strong and get through.

She says the Hamilton Center is still offering addiction services. They are continuing to offer individual therapy for those suffering from substance abuse disorder.

She also says the AA chapter here in Vigo County has a list of meetings that have been changed or are now being held online. They are moving to ZOOM meetings which is an app that hosts several different people to maintain accountability. You can find that at TerreHauteAA.Com.

Hamilton Center also has a 24-hour crisis line. That’s 1 (800) 742-0787. Whether that is for substance abuse, mental health, or whatever you may need, they will be there.

“Peer support is available through the Hamilton Center,” Newcomb said, “There are other community organizations that offer peer recovery, and I know those folks are still available over the telephone so that you can reach out.”

The number one theme throughout this meeting I had today here at the Hamilton Center is that we need to stay together as a community. We need to help those in need to get through this trying time and stay strong. Recovering addicts need our help the most.