Notice your allergies acting up? Here's why.

Warm, dry, and windy conditions are the perfect mix to increase pollen levels and create allergy problems. Weather impacts the amount of pollen produced, where it goes, and how long it stays in the air.

Common allergy symptoms are watery eyes, stuffy or runny nose, and sometimes an itchy throat.

"What allergies are is our immune system misinterpreting the pollens or whatever it comes in contact with as something that's dangerous to the body," said Sandra Uhlemeyer, Director of Health Promotions for the American Lung Association.

Uhlemeyer explained to News 10 that tree pollens are the top allergens in early spring. In Terre Haute, maple trees, alder trees, and juniper trees have been some of the highest pollen count producers.

Experts say numbers are trending up for the number of people impacted by allergies this year, but the reason might not be what you think.

"I believe that because a lot of people were staying home, working from home, school from home, all of these things, maybe they didn't have as many exposures as they did. And right now, as things are slowly starting to open up again, people are outdoors more, I think we're going to see more increases," said Uhlemeyer.

If you suffer from allergies, there are a few steps you can take to limit your exposure to your allergy triggers:

- Stay inside during high pollen count days

- Keep your home windows closed.

- Take off your outside clothes when you go into the house.

- Change your furnace filter

- Make sure your furnace filter has a high MERV value.

Uhlemeyer encouraged anyone who suffers from a form of lung disease to limit their outside exposure as much as possible and take the appropriate medication that is given by your health care provider.