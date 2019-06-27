Clear

How quickly does it warm up inside a car during a hot day?

(File Photo)

The air trapped inside a vehicle is always going to rise dramatically faster than the air outside.

Posted: Jun 27, 2019 4:29 PM
Posted By: Braden Harp

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It is always good to be mindful of how warm the inside of your car is getting as we move through Summer.

The air trapped inside a vehicle is always going to rise dramatically faster than the air outside. Even on a cool day, 70 degrees, you're going to see the car temperature in just ten minutes already rise to 90 degrees and as the time goes on you're going to see temperatures rise dramatically.

An hour inside a car on a 70-degree day is going to be 112 degrees. This is just going to get more dangerous to hotter the day gets. Outside temperatures around 80 degrees a car will be close to 100 degrees within ten minutes and by an hour air will be 123 degrees.

On a 90 degree day, very life-threatening temperatures are possible. Within ten minutes air will already be at 109 degrees and if you're in that car for an hour 133-degree air temperatures will be possible inside the vehicle.

So it's always very important to remember to never leave animals, babies any living thing, or any object even that you're worried about inside a vehicle on a hot summer day

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 89°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 87°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 88°
Rockville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 89°
Casey
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 86°
Brazil
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 89°
Marshall
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 89°
Hot & Humid
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Image

4th of July Celebration Forest Park Brazil, Indiana

Image

COMMUNITY SPOTLIGHT: The Wabash Valley Community Foundation

Image

Indiana sees progress in fight against opioid epidemic

Image

Study shows a spike in suicide rates among teens

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Chance of isolated afternoon storms. High: 89°

Image

Summer is here - Chis Piper has the latest forecast

Image

ISU Summer Slam

Image

TH REX

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way

Image

Joy of Inclusion: Special Olympics athletes share what the games mean to them