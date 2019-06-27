How quickly does it warm up inside a car during a hot day?

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It is always good to be mindful of how warm the inside of your car is getting as we move through Summer.

The air trapped inside a vehicle is always going to rise dramatically faster than the air outside. Even on a cool day, 70 degrees, you're going to see the car temperature in just ten minutes already rise to 90 degrees and as the time goes on you're going to see temperatures rise dramatically.

An hour inside a car on a 70-degree day is going to be 112 degrees. This is just going to get more dangerous to hotter the day gets. Outside temperatures around 80 degrees a car will be close to 100 degrees within ten minutes and by an hour air will be 123 degrees.

On a 90 degree day, very life-threatening temperatures are possible. Within ten minutes air will already be at 109 degrees and if you're in that car for an hour 133-degree air temperatures will be possible inside the vehicle.

So it's always very important to remember to never leave animals, babies any living thing, or any object even that you're worried about inside a vehicle on a hot summer day