How one local woman is using art and poetry to help keep spirits up

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This past year has been tough on a lot of people.

For the elderly, time away from their friends and family can make it hard for some to keep their spirits up.

Chief Photojournalist Mike Latta found a resident at Silver Birch that is doing her part, all in hopes to brighten someone's day.

At the age of 95-years-young, Lorrainne Seitz Vollnogle is sharing her artwork and her poetry to help cheer people up.

She also has a book. If you are interested in learning more, check out this Amazon link.