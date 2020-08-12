How one Terre Haute senior living home is keeping its residents safe

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Wyndmoor Senior Living is still not 100% open to the public yet due to COVID-19. However, residents are staying healthy, happy, and entertained.

Wyndmoor is closely following the Indiana state guidelines of reopening and will do so when the state allows them to.

So far Wyndmoor residents have not had a positive case of COVID-19, but one staff member tested positive. When the staff member found out they went immediately into quarantine in order to not spread it to other staff and residents.

Due to COVID-19 administrator, Valaurie Nesbit says she is trying to keep everyone safe and healthy while living their best life.

Wyndmoor Senior Living Community is helping residents make the most out of their quarantine.

She says they do let residents go to special occasion events, but they are educated before they leave and monitored when they return. Nesbit says, ”and there are special occasions, you know, that happen in life and we don’t want our residents to miss out on that, so we try to protect them and let them enjoy certain activities.”

Wyndmoor is still holding activities for residents to participate in. The activities are socially distanced and are following proper health guidelines.

Some activities residents participate in include bingo, table tennis, air hockey, and much more.

Wyndmoor said this Friday they are hosting an outdoor concert for residents to enjoy.

Nesbit says they are focused not only on physical health but the mental health as well. She says, ”so we are doing everything we can to help keep them engaged in activities during this pandemic and following al the safety guidelines.”

Nesbit says mental health counselors are brought in to make sure that residents are feeling mentally healthy. But a lot of residents have kept their sense of humor during this time.

If you are looking to visit your loved one at Wyndmoor, they are allowing two people to visit at a time. Proper PPE guidelines will be followed and you will be screened upon your arrival.