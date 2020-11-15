How much wind does it take...?

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - It has been a very windy day across the Wabash Valley Sunday. Wind gusts have reached upwards to 50 mph across the Wabash Valley over the past 24 hours. Damage such as power outages and limbs falling off trees can occur with wind speeds this high.

If this happens, do not go near those downed power lines. Report downed lines to your local utility emergency center and to the police. Do not try to free lines or to remove debris yourself. Just stay inside and stay away from trees that may look dead or have large dead branches.

Other outdoor objects can be displaced with wind speeds this high. Let’s take a look:

A little maple leaf can move with very little wind. About 3 mph.

A large 96-gallon trash bin can be moved with 28 mph wind.

It can be hard to keep your ground if you weigh around 175 pounds with wind speeds at 67 mph.

The average car at about 2,800 pounds, it will take about 90 mph to begin to move your vehicle.

So when we have wind speeds at around 50 mph, like today, just be sure to drive cautiously and make sure you have batteries on standby in case things go dark in your home.