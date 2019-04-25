Clear

How much will the Convention Center project actually impact your wallet?

We're one step closer to getting a convention center in downtown Terre Haute. Thursday night, the funding plan was favorably approved to go to the full county council.

Posted: Apr. 25, 2019 10:48 PM
Posted By: Sarah Lehman

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- The interlocal agreement is something we've all heard when talking about the convention center plan.

Now, it's moving on to the final stages of approval.

It's the breakdown of how the convention center project will be funded.

The money will be coming from the city, county, redevelopment commission, convention and visitors bureau, and the capital improvement board.

Each committee had the chance to look over the agreement and decide if it would move forward.

Now, it's heading to the full county council.

That's only after the budget meeting Thursday.

Which, Councilmen Jim Mann said was a fact-checking and question answering discussion.

"Questions that were asked by all three council members and then some others who were in attendance demonstrate the sincerity in which people are taking the request for the convention center," Mann said.

Since September, taxpayers have been paying a food and beverage tax.

That money was specifically earmarked to help pay for the convention center.

Mann said taxpayers will not notice a difference right now.

Mann said the worst case scenario if someone wasn't able to pay back the bonds, or the project money didn't come into the amount needed, the council could use money from property taxes. Which is rare.

County Councilwomen Vicki Wenger said it's so rare, "we would all move to Nevada before that happened."

After Thursday night we're even closer to breaking ground on a new convention center.

"We are just one step in the whole process but we are making it one step closer to actually being able to see something happening on that property," Mann said. 

Everything that was talked about in the budget meeting was just to move it forward to the full council.

The next time they meet is May 14th in the Council Chambers in the Vigo County Annex.

Of course, News 10 will be there to give you all the updates.

