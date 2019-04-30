How much screen time should you let your kid have? Experts say not much in a new study

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It's probably not a surprise to anyone that kids nowadays are getting too much screen time.

Now, the World Health Organization has issued its first-ever guidance for just how much screen time children should get.

Those new recommendations show children under five should be limited to one hour or less per day.

Those under one should not have any screen time.

On average, kids ages eight through 12 spend nearly six hours on some sort of electronic device.

That's every single day.

That number spikes to about nine-hours for teens.

Health experts say that is simply too much.

"There are all sorts of benefit to it, but it's all in moderation, and it's really learning with a parent. You know, it's not the best to just sit the kid in front of something and hope they glean the knowledge from it rather than working with them," Alexander Facista from Union Health told us.

Doctors say too much screen time for anyone can lead to a number of health problems, especially for children.

Those include obesity, eye and brain development, violence, and trouble in the classroom.