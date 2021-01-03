How much does snow weigh?

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI-TV) - Snow can come in a few different forms. A fluffy or dry snow, a "normal" snow, and a more wet snow.

Meteorologists look at snow ratios when we want to figure out how much snow could accumulate on the ground.

A ratio of 15:1, means a fluffy/dry snow that takes 1 inch of rain to create 15 inches of snow. This snow tends to occur when temperatures are very low.

A ratio of 10:1, will be a more normal snow.

And a ratio of 5:1 will be a wet snow. This typically happens when we have high humidity and temperatures near freezing.



A fluffy or dry snow weighs about 4 pounds per square foot. "Normal" snow comes in at 6 pounds per square foot. And a wet snow, is close to 13 pounds per square foot. Most houses can withstand 20 pounds per square foot.

When you put 12 feet of “fluffy” snow on a roof, it’s like putting a truck on top of your house. 12 feet of “normal” snow is like adding a car and a truck on your roof. And a foot of “wet” snow on your house is like adding 3 full sized trucks on your house.

The National Weather Service says it is never safe to go up on your roof that has snow on it.