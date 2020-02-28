Local and State law enforcement are teaming up to keep you safe this March

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- In March of last year there were 433 drunk driving crashes in Indiana. Those resulted in 205 injuries and 5 fatalities. Of those, 65 crashes and one fatality happened during the St. Patrick's holiday weekend. That's according to the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute.

For state, county, and city law enforcement one accident is one too many.

Starting right now, Indiana State Police, Vigo County Sheriff. Terre Haute Police and West Terre Haute Police departments are teaming up to help stop dangerous and impaired driving.

With March Madness and St. Patrick's day in the next month they typically see more dangerous or drunk driving. So, they're starting more overtime patrols and sobriety checkpoints.

"We're not going to tolerate it and there are consequences for those actions and the least of that is losing your license or higher insurance rates," John Plasse, Vigo County Sheriff said. "The worst is being a fatality that kills someone."

Plasse said it's important for these inter-agency partnerships to happen to keep everyone safe.

"As an agency by ourselves, we're limited. You have a certain amount of officers here and with the state and the city, but by combining those efforts you have such a greater force out there looking and trying to protect our community," Plasse said. "So combining our efforts just makes our community safer in an utmost way."

Officers said you should plan a safe way home before any celebration where you may be drinking. If you see a drunk driver call 911 and always pay attention while driving.