How late can you light fireworks in Terre Haute on the Fourth of July?

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Fourth of July is right around the corner, and local leaders want to make sure you're celebrating the right way.

On Friday, we caught up with arson investigator Norm Loudermilk.

He told us the hours for lighting fireworks are from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on the fourth.

Businesses in Terre Haute that sell fireworks need to have an inspection and a special certificate of occupancy.

People selling fireworks in a tent will need a special permit and an inspection from the fire department.