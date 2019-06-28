TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Fourth of July is right around the corner, and local leaders want to make sure you're celebrating the right way.
On Friday, we caught up with arson investigator Norm Loudermilk.
He told us the hours for lighting fireworks are from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on the fourth.
Businesses in Terre Haute that sell fireworks need to have an inspection and a special certificate of occupancy.
People selling fireworks in a tent will need a special permit and an inspection from the fire department.
Related Content
- How late can you light fireworks in Terre Haute on the Fourth of July?
- Light Your Way parade held in downtown Terre Haute
- Exploring light at the Terre Haute Children's Museum
- New street lights coming to downtown Terre Haute
- Man facing charges following late night crash in Terre Haute
- Police think fireworks were to blame for two Terre Haute explosions
- Woman accused of setting off fireworks inside Terre Haute apartment building released on her own recognizance
- #ConfirmKavanaugh makes Terre Haute stop
- Chili's Terre Haute location closes
- Crows in downtown Terre Haute
Scroll for more content...