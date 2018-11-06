How is Vigo County handling election security?

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The 2016 presidential election was met with a lot of controversies.

More specifically, election security.

We wanted to know how Vigo County keeps things secure locally.

According to Vigo County Clerk Brad Newman, the most important thing is that none of the county's machines are live on the internet.

That means no one can hack them using the internet or wifi.

Newman also said each machine's information is wiped clean after every use.

Then, they are sealed and stored in a warehouse.

They each have their own code to get started.

Newman said they have security measures all the way across the boardroom, from the machines all the way to how the ballots are transported and counted.

"One thing we do really well in Vigo County is elections and we do them right and there can't be any questions or concerns when it comes to the integrity of the voting process here in Vigo County," Newman said.