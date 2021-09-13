How is Indiana doing with COVID-19 hospitalizations? Here's a look at the numbers

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - COVID-19 related hospitalizations continue to rise in the Wabash Valley.

Local hospitals say they're feeling the strain as more patients with the virus end up in the hospital.

Here's a look at the numbers.

Across the state, 33 percent of ICU beds are filled with COVID-19 patients. Right now, 17.1 percent of the state's ICU beds are open.

The peak hospitalizations in the state happened late last year when 46 percent of ICU beds were filled with COVID-19 patients.

A majority of new positive cases were in the age 20-29-year-old group.

The state reported 2,349 new cases on Monday, with zero new deaths.