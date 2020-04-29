How is COVID-19 impacting the mental health of your child?

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll mentally on many people in the Wabash Valley...but how is it impacting your children?

Experts say a change in routine can cause anxiety and fear.

For kids - they are not in school right now and it is a major adjustment being home all day.

Experts say it's important to talk to your children and be an outlet for them.

"It's important for people to talk to each other, communicate and ask for assistance from friends, family...the mental health system. Wherever you need to, to try and prevent even bigger problems from occurring," Dr. Darla Hinshaw, from Harsha Behavioral Center said.

Harsha is offering telehealth and other assessment services. Learn more by calling (812) 298-8888