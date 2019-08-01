How heavy is too heavy? Understanding the long lasting effects of an overweight backpack

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The school year will be here in no time and while parents and students are busy prepping there's one thing that often gets overlooked.

It's something as simple as a backpack and how dangerous the weight of it can be on your child's body.

Laptops, binders, and books they're all that contributes to a heavy backpack.

Wearing it can cause excessive strain on one's neck, back, and shoulders and may even lead to bad posture or long-lasting impacts.

Studies show that children are carrying backpacks heavier than 10% of their body weight on a regular basis.

News 10 spoke with Ashim Bakshi about the dangers of overcarrying. Bakshi is the director of the Hand & Orthopedic Rehab Clinic in Terre Haute.

He says children should be carrying way less than people realize.

"If the student or the kid weights about 100 pounds the bag with everything in it should weight about 10 to 12 pounds. So those very small details can help make the school bag something that's not of a burden for the student," Bakshi said.

Bakshi tells us that there are two major components to making sure your backpack is safe.

One of those components is making sure your bag is loaded properly by placing heavier objects towards the body. Stacking your books in a specific order will bring a gravitational pull towards the body and bring relief.

Another is making sure the backpack is worn properly and fits. Minor details such as straps...and padding can make a difference.

"The straps are important, the dimensions of the bag are important, the weight that you put in the bag is important, and how you lower those bags are critically important as well. So making sure the bags fit the student and not the other way around," Bakshi said.

For more information on how to properly wear your backpack this school year, visit the Hand & Orthopedic Rehab Clinic website. You can find that link by clicking here.