Clear

How first responders are adapting to keep everyone safe during COVID-19 pandemic

News 10 spoke with Chief Jeff Fisher at the Terre Haute Fire Department. He shares what protocols they're taking, and how you can help them better serve you in an emergency situation.

Posted: Mar 24, 2020 5:58 PM
Posted By: Jada Huddlestun

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police, firefighters, and EMS workers are some of those deemed 'essential workers.'

They'll continue to work during the 'stay at home' order.

Many things have come to a halt during the coronavirus pandemic.

One thing that never stops is emergencies.

What has changed though, is how they respond to these emergencies.

Chief Jeff Fisher at the Terre Haute Fire Department said they had a meeting to go over these changes.

The biggest take away is that a fire truck will now only be sent out with an ambulance on a call if it's a 'dire situation.'

They've also closed all offices and firehouses to the public.

These changes are to help limit the amount of exposure.

Fisher said it's all about keeping everyone safe.

"If our first responders get sick, we can't help you, so we're doing everything we can to make sure our first responders stay healthy and able to do the job," said Fisher.

Fisher said they'll also be equipped with masks, gloves gowns and other things that may be needed if someone is sick.

He said first responders are hard at work to help you, but they also need your help during a time of crisis.

"Tell a dispatcher everything that's going on. All the pertinent information, and then we know exactly what to respond too. The dispatchers will ask the important questions, but it starts with the patient," said Fisher.

All firefighters will also be screened for illness when they come into work.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 44°
Robinson
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 42°
Indianapolis
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 38°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 34°
Casey
Broken Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 40°
Brazil
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 41°
Marshall
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 41°
Showers and Some Fog
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara Dickey

Image

Mother Goose on the Loose goes online amid COVID-19 outbreak

Image

Vincennes City Parks closing areas

Image

'Family is first...' While autobody shops are deemed essential, local owner says he closing to keep

Image

Local Restaurants Continue to Adapt amid ever-changing COVID-19 News

Image

Local teachers support their kids with a different kind of parade

Image

Terre Haute woman sends cards to the elderly

Image

Tuesday Early Forecast

Image

South Vermillion High School to host drive-thru hot dog lunch

Image

Mecca Tavern works to keep students fed with meal distribution

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak

Image

Your top 6 coronavirus questions from the weekend -- answered

${article.thumbnail.title}

2nd COVID-19 patient identified in Indiana

Image

Here's a list of disinfectants you can use against coronavirus

Image

Consumer Alert: Trusting Charities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Scammers looking to cash on virus fears