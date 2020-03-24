How first responders are adapting to keep everyone safe during COVID-19 pandemic

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police, firefighters, and EMS workers are some of those deemed 'essential workers.'

They'll continue to work during the 'stay at home' order.

Many things have come to a halt during the coronavirus pandemic.

One thing that never stops is emergencies.

What has changed though, is how they respond to these emergencies.

Chief Jeff Fisher at the Terre Haute Fire Department said they had a meeting to go over these changes.

The biggest take away is that a fire truck will now only be sent out with an ambulance on a call if it's a 'dire situation.'

They've also closed all offices and firehouses to the public.

These changes are to help limit the amount of exposure.

Fisher said it's all about keeping everyone safe.

"If our first responders get sick, we can't help you, so we're doing everything we can to make sure our first responders stay healthy and able to do the job," said Fisher.

Fisher said they'll also be equipped with masks, gloves gowns and other things that may be needed if someone is sick.

He said first responders are hard at work to help you, but they also need your help during a time of crisis.

"Tell a dispatcher everything that's going on. All the pertinent information, and then we know exactly what to respond too. The dispatchers will ask the important questions, but it starts with the patient," said Fisher.

All firefighters will also be screened for illness when they come into work.