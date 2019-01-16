Clear
How far can get technology go to help find your stolen things?

One mom is trying to get her daughters stolen Christmas gift back. How she's turning to technology to help.

Posted: Jan. 16, 2019 10:35 PM
Posted By: Sarah Lehman

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Christmas has come and gone and some of you might have gotten some new gadgets under the tree.

One Terre Haute woman, Mary Jones, gave her daughter a new Apple watch.

She said less than a month later it was stolen.

That's when her daughter turned to technology to locate it.

"She did the find my phone app for her watch. You could see that it was green," Jones said. "It was an indication of the watch but it was across the street." 

She said police do have an active investigation for the watch, but they ran into a complication.

"The watch is dead now. So, unfortunately, he would've served a search warrant, but there's nothing we can do," she said

Jones said because the watch is dead police can't do much except keep an eye for it to turn up online or at a pawn shop to sell. 

Terre Haute Public Information Officer Ryan Adamson said the find my phone app is a great tool to help with an investigation, but it isn't the final say when it comes to finding your stolen items. 

"Find my iPhone is a good tool, but that's what it is. It's a tool," he said.

Jones said she wishes they would've called police sooner.

She warned if this ever happens to you not to wait around to do something about it. 

"Act quickly. This could've been handled," she said. "The technology is very good if we had acted on it and called the police Thursday this could've been handled." 

Adamson said if you think one of your electronics was stolen and you can see it on your app to let the police handle it.

He said it's never a good idea to confront the person you think stole your things because you never know what you could be walking into.

