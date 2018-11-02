Clear
How does weather impact voter turnout?

News 10 asked local election officials if rain puts a damper on voter turnout and the answer may surprise you

Posted: Nov. 2, 2018 11:04 PM
Posted By: Brady Harp

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Some might think bad weather might put a damper on voter turnout.

News 10 asked local election officials if that was the case and the answer may surprise you. Local election officials say the opposite happens in Terre Haute.

"The voter turnout when it rains is actually better than when the sun is outside. We have had an exceptional turnout, especially on the days that it has rained" Vigo County Chief Deputy Clerk LeAnna Moore says.

Why does this happen? Election officials say they have a few theories.

"It seems like people just come out to vote. There's nothing else they can do so people just come out and cast their vote and get that part done" Moore says.

Early voting has started in Indiana. Officials tell me this year's turnout has already been good. They say rain or shine don't let the weather have an impact on your decision to vote.

"A lot of the voter turnout this time is one it's a midterm election and there's a lot of things going on. Here in town, we have the jail thing going on the school board is a big issue. We have the state races that's a big issue so a lot of people have a lot of interest this year" Moore says.

Election day is Tuesday. For your full election day forecast hour by hour remember to check your Storm Team 10 weather app.

