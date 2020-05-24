Clear

How does direct to home movies impact indoor and outdoor theaters?

Films are now being offered on streaming services to rent directly to your home. News 10 spoke with the owner of the Moonlite Drive-In to hear his concerns on this new option.

Posted: May 24, 2020 11:40 PM
Updated: May 24, 2020 11:40 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The pandemic has changed many things, including the way we watch movies.

Many films that would first go to the theaters are going directly to homes as these theaters stay closed.

Films are now being offered on streaming services to rent directly to your home.

What does this mean for indoor and outdoor theaters?

News 10 caught up with the owner of the Moonlite Drive-In in Terre Haute.

He shares concerns he has with this new option.

"For those of us in the industry it makes us very nervous, our industry has worked a certain way for over a hundred years. We are still seeing a great audience here even though it is availble at home. Hopefully what that means is people still want that communal experience, and they still wanna get out of the house," said Brent Barnhart.

If you're looking to get out and watch a movie and support local business, the Moonlite Drive-In is now open seven days a week.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 31376

Reported Deaths: 1976
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion9132533
Lake3260167
Cass15816
Allen124065
St. Joseph115534
Hendricks111765
Hamilton109691
Johnson1080104
Elkhart99127
Madison58058
Bartholomew47433
Porter47321
Clark45338
LaPorte39921
Tippecanoe3693
Jackson3591
Delaware34933
Howard34517
Hancock31727
Shelby31221
Floyd31238
Boone28135
Morgan25824
Vanderburgh2422
Decatur22231
White2218
Montgomery22116
Clinton2081
Harrison18421
Noble18120
Grant18120
Dubois1782
Greene16723
Warrick16426
Dearborn16221
Monroe15810
Henry1566
Lawrence14222
Vigo1417
Miami1371
Putnam1317
Jennings1264
Orange12422
Scott1163
Ripley1126
Franklin1068
Carroll912
Daviess8116
Steuben792
Kosciusko781
Newton7410
Wabash722
Wayne695
Marshall641
Fayette634
LaGrange602
Jasper541
Washington521
Fulton461
Rush452
Jay430
Jefferson411
Clay391
Pulaski390
Randolph383
Whitley342
Brown331
Sullivan321
Starke313
Owen311
DeKalb281
Knox240
Benton240
Crawford230
Perry230
Huntington222
Tipton221
Wells220
Blackford201
Switzerland190
Fountain172
Posey170
Parke170
Spencer141
Gibson132
Ohio130
Adams121
Warren121
Vermillion90
Martin90
Union80
Pike60
Unassigned0152

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 110304

Reported Deaths: 4856
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook720103304
Lake7615250
DuPage7060340
Kane5645152
Will5117257
Winnebago192550
McHenry139967
St. Clair96671
Kankakee79142
Kendall70919
Rock Island63122
Champaign5567
Madison53353
Boone39316
Sangamon32926
DeKalb3193
Randolph2583
Jackson21910
McLean20410
Ogle1902
Macon18719
Stephenson1872
Peoria1777
Clinton17616
Out of IL1501
LaSalle13910
Union1395
Whiteside13410
Iroquois1304
Coles1159
Warren1140
Unassigned1040
Jefferson10116
Knox940
Monroe9111
Grundy892
McDonough804
Lee771
Cass670
Tazewell673
Henry660
Williamson551
Marion500
Jasper457
Adams441
Macoupin411
Perry410
Pulaski400
Montgomery391
Vermilion391
Morgan341
Christian334
Livingston312
Douglas280
Jo Daviess260
Fayette202
Ford201
Jersey201
Washington180
Mason170
Menard170
Woodford172
Shelby161
Bureau151
Mercer140
Carroll132
Hancock130
Franklin120
Crawford110
Fulton110
Piatt110
Bond101
Brown100
Clark100
Cumberland100
Logan100
Schuyler100
Moultrie90
Wayne91
Alexander80
Henderson80
Johnson70
Massac70
Effingham61
Saline60
Greene50
Marshall50
De Witt40
Lawrence40
Richland30
Stark30
Clay20
Edwards20
Gallatin20
Hamilton20
White20
Calhoun10
Hardin10
Pike10
Pope10
Putnam10
Wabash10
Edgar00
Terre Haute
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 69°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 68°
Rockville
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 65°
Casey
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Mix of clouds and sun with afternoon storms
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Direct to home movies impact theaters

Image

Illinois business prepares to serve customers outside

Image

Girl Scouts offer Lead Your Own Adventure program

Image

Indiana travel teams resume practice

Image

Man survives transplant during pandemic

Image

Dog groomer sees increased business

Image

Business welcomes families back inside

Image

City park activities resume in Robinson

Image

Illinois budget approved

Image

Police investigating hostage situation

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak