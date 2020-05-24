How does direct to home movies impact indoor and outdoor theaters?

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The pandemic has changed many things, including the way we watch movies.

Many films that would first go to the theaters are going directly to homes as these theaters stay closed.

Films are now being offered on streaming services to rent directly to your home.

What does this mean for indoor and outdoor theaters?

News 10 caught up with the owner of the Moonlite Drive-In in Terre Haute.

He shares concerns he has with this new option.

"For those of us in the industry it makes us very nervous, our industry has worked a certain way for over a hundred years. We are still seeing a great audience here even though it is availble at home. Hopefully what that means is people still want that communal experience, and they still wanna get out of the house," said Brent Barnhart.

If you're looking to get out and watch a movie and support local business, the Moonlite Drive-In is now open seven days a week.