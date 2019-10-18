How do you feel about the THPD deal with Live PD?

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- The agreement was finalized Thursday at the Terre Haute board of public works meeting.

It's a one-year agreement with the Terre Haute Police Department to be a part of Live PD.

The contract between THPD and Live PD started immediately after the board of public works approved it Thursday.

Chief of Police Shawn Keen said this is a chance to showcase our officers and our city.

However, some people said they are skeptical.

Since the decision, many of you have been commenting on our Facebook post with how you feel. We got around 50 comments on our one Facebook post alone.

Many of you are against the agreement. Some said they're embarrassed for the city, or they think this will make families and businesses move away or not come here.

Others are in favor of the contract. Saying you should only be embarrassed if you're afraid you'll see one of your family members on the show.

On Thursday, Terre Haute leaders announced a deal with @OfficialLivePD . Do you see this as a good thing for the city? @WTHISarahLehman #LivePD — WTHI News10 (@WTHITV) October 18, 2019

Steven Betts lives in Jasonville. He said it's going to be interesting to watch.

"I think it'd be interesting you know to see what other cities do. I always watch Chicago and see Chicago and all the bigger cities and yeah I think it'd be interesting to see how Terre Haute does and what kind of problems they got," Betts said. "See what they go through."