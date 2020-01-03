Federal ratings for Indiana schools are out. Here's how Vigo County ranked

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- Indiana schools are being assessed under two accountability systems, federal and state. That's because there are differences in the requirements. Federally, Hoosier schools received a category ranking, as opposed to a letter grade. It's meant to be less confusing so schools aren't receiving 2 grades.

The categories are, did not meet expectations, meets expectations, approaches expectations, and exceeds expectations.

Overall, 56% of Hoosier high schools and 53% of middle and elementary schools have a rating of meets expectations or exceeds expectations.

Bill Riley Vigo County School corporation's director of communications said since they did the ratings differently this year they can't necessarily compare their rating to years past. But he said what they're going to do with this information is to analyze it and identify areas where things can be improved.

"Every time state or federal data comes out we use it to take a look at do we need to move interventions here or there to better support who our students are in each school," Riley said. "We'll use this data to identify ways in which we can improve and move forward to make sure our students are meeting expectations."

Riley said these ratings only help them get a better look at what's going on inside each school.

So, here is how the 28 schools in the Vigo County school corporation ranked.

4 schools rated does not meet expectations, 15 rated approaches expectations, 8 rated meets expectations, and 1 school, Riley Elementary, was rated exceeds expectations.

A lot of factors go into how schools are ranked.

That includes chronic absences, English learner progress, and even strength of diploma. Riley said these factors are not the only thing that helps students achieve their highest possibility.

We're talking about federal accountability ratings, but a strong community foundation can help with those sorts of things," he said. "We're talking about English and math proficiency but if students are well supported at home and in the community usually you see those kinds of ratings rise.

Riley said the school is hoping to partner with the community in the new year to help with establishing that strong base.

The state has not released its accountability grades. That's due to I-learn score concerns. Lawmakers are expected to discuss how to move forward in the legislative session.

If you want to see more about the federal ratings and how each school was rated, you can find that, here.