TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There is still time for you to adopt ducks to the annual Rubber Duck Regatta.

We've told you before; the yearly event will take place on the 4th of July.

If you adopt a duck, you have a chance at winning $10,000. This is the fourth annual year for the event.

If you are interested in adopting one or more ducks, check out this link.