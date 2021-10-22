How could a prop gun kill someone? We asked a local expert

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Some people have asked about how a prop gun could kill one after actor and producer Alec Baldwin killed the director of photography, Halyna Hutchins, on the set of the movie "Rust."

We talked with a local gun shop owner.

He explained there are different ways so-called prop guns function. In some cases, production crews use real firearms with blanks.

This would make the sound of a gun firing without a projectile.

An accident could happen if there's something lodged in the barrel. The pressure from the blank could force it out toward a person.

If a real gun is used, there's also a chance a live round could've been inside.

"Any time we are handling a firearm, whether it be in a movie or a range, wherever it may be, we want to treat that firearm as if it's loaded at all times," Top Guns owner Steve Ellis said.

Ellis says to check for any obstructions and know if there is real ammo in the gun.