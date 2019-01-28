What is the real impact of the extreme cold weather

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Colder weather is set to move into the valley this week.

And when we say cold, we mean near-record breaking cold.

So when it comes to these extreme temperatures, what effects do they have?

The easiest one is water freezing at 32 degrees.

\While this is the freezing point of water, that doesn't mean water will instantly freeze at 32 degrees.

Depending on what temperature the water is beforehand, it could freeze quickly, or take a while to freeze.

That brings us to rivers and ponds.

A pond will almost never freeze all the way, but the colder it gets, the thicker the ice will get.

Rivers are a little more complicated.

They take much colder temperatures to freeze simply because they are almost always moving.

Like a pond, the river never fully freezes, with water running underneath.

Frostbite will be a big factor too.

We're forecasting day time highs to be around zero this week.

When you factor in wind gusts over 20 miles an hour, it makes the wind chill drop to negative 24.

At this temperature and wind chill, exposed skin can freeze and get frostbite in just 15 minutes.

So over the next few days, bring your pets in, stay indoors if you can, and if you go out, BUNDLE UP!