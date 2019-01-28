Clear

What is the real impact of the extreme cold weather

The bitter cold we'll see this week does more than just freeze water.

Posted: Jan. 28, 2019 6:51 PM
Posted By: Chris Piper

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Colder weather is set to move into the valley this week.

And when we say cold, we mean near-record breaking cold.

So when it comes to these extreme temperatures, what effects do they have?

The easiest one is water freezing at 32 degrees.

\While this is the freezing point of water, that doesn't mean water will instantly freeze at 32 degrees.

Depending on what temperature the water is beforehand, it could freeze quickly, or take a while to freeze.

That brings us to rivers and ponds.

A pond will almost never freeze all the way, but the colder it gets, the thicker the ice will get.

Rivers are a little more complicated.

They take much colder temperatures to freeze simply because they are almost always moving.

Like a pond, the river never fully freezes, with water running underneath.

Frostbite will be a big factor too.

We're forecasting day time highs to be around zero this week.

When you factor in wind gusts over 20 miles an hour, it makes the wind chill drop to negative 24.

At this temperature and wind chill, exposed skin can freeze and get frostbite in just 15 minutes.

So over the next few days, bring your pets in, stay indoors if you can, and if you go out, BUNDLE UP!

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 11°
Robinson
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 10°
Indianapolis
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 6°
Rockville
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 11°
Casey
Overcast
17° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: -1°
Brazil
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 11°
Marshall
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 11°
Falling temps & windy
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Retired Major General receives hero's sendoff in Terre Haute

Image

Shortage of Correctional Officers

Image

Martin County rescued animals latest

Image

Two officers hurt in wreck, woman charged

Image

Free warm clothes to those in need in West Terre Haute

Image

Reach Services opens for homeless

Image

Temperatures and frostbite

Image

The weather is about to get dangerous - Kevin has the details

Image

Big Brothers Big Sisters expands to Sullivan

Image

Bricks falling off downtown Vincennes building

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: Horses removed from puppy mill property

Image

Federal employees relieved, grateful for community support

Image

New class aims to fill empty seats with qualified drivers

Image

Sheriff: Move over, slow down for officers along the road

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

Local group, lawmaker calls for hate crimes legislation

${article.thumbnail.title}

Semi collides with trooper working accident on I-70

${article.thumbnail.title}

The Latest: Teen in video says he sought to calm tension

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISU President speaks about connect campus and community

${article.thumbnail.title}

Curtain rising Sunday night on total lunar eclipse