How Weather Has Affected Planting

TERRE HAUTE, Ind, (WTHI) - Here in the Wabash Valley, the planting season has been an eventful one.

From near drought conditions, to downpours, gardeners and farmers have been kept on their toes.

While this summer hasn't been too farm from normal, the dry time has been problematic.

"During the summertime here in the Wabash Valley, if you hit a period where we go you know, a couple weeks without a decent rain, that's something that should spur you to action as far as your landscaping, your garden and things like that go."

Ryan Cummins is co-owner of The Apple House here in Terre Haute.

He says during dry spells, the plants most at risk are ones that are young, or newly planted.

"The plants that you want to be concerned about would be plants that have been planted either this spring, or in the last year or two, that while they may be starting to develop a root system, may not have a root system that's gonna be adequate."

But when you look at the summer season as a whole, Ryan says plants aren't in any danger yet.

But the one thing you should do, is pay close attention to the soil.

"The primary thing that folks should do this time of year is to monitor the soil moisture, and don't depend too much on the rain to get an adequate amount especially on newly planted trees and shrubs."

And of course just watch the sky and the weather.

Even if we go through another dry spell, a little extra care for your plants will go a long way.