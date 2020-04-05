How Vigo County CASA is spreading awareness during Child Abuse Prevention Month

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - April is is national Child Abuse Prevention Month.
That's why organizations are stepping up to spread awareness.
That includes Vigo County CASA.
You'll see signs and blue pinwheels popping up around the community this month.
Vigo County CASA has provided the signs and pinwheels.
The group says now remains an important time to raise awareness about this topic.
Children don't have as many eyes watching over them as normal.
It's important to stay in contact with a child, whether virtually, or through a phone call.
Make sure they know they have someone to turn too.
"Follow your gut. If something doesn't feel right, if something doesn't seem right, report it. I would rather have someone report something and it gets to be found that it wasn't an issue, or it can be explained than not doing anything at all," saud Glenna Cheeseman.
Vigo County CASA will be hosting some of their planned programming for this month online.
