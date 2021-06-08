How vaccines are Impacting the Wabash Valley

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Vaccination numbers in the Wabash Valley have slowed down, the same with the rest of the United States.

Local health expert, Doctor Jim Turner, urges residents to get vaccinated. He says that it dramatically decreases your chances of getting Covid-19, and almost eliminates the likelihood of being hospitalized.

According to Turner, of the 103 people that have been hospitalized with Covid, since the vaccine came out, only one of them was vaccinated.

He also points to the long-lasting effects of Covid as another reason to get the vaccine. Some patients experience symptoms for weeks or months after getting rid of the virus. These patients are referred to as "long-haulers." Some of these long-term effects are fatigue, loss of taste, and more severe ones like scarring of the lungs.

"I've had patients in my practice, two of them, that have had to go on disability because of the breathing issues," says Doctor Turner.