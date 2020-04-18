How To Make Home Made Hand Sanitizer

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -If you've been to the store lately and you've been looking for hand sanitizer, well you're probably out of luck.

The good news is though, with just a couple things you can get at the store, you make it right at home.

Now the first thing you want to have is some isopropyl alcohol, and the higher alcohol content the better so it kills more germs.

Now the next thing you want to get is aloe vera gel.

Now you don't want to get anything that is sunscreen, or has any sunscreen in it, just strictly aloe vera gel.

Finally the last thing you want to have would be some essential oils and this can be any scent that you like.

You'll take two thirds of a cup of the aloe vera gel, and put that into your measuring cup.

Next you'll take the isopropyl alcohol, and then you'll put in one third of a cup, and that brings your entire measurement up to one cup.

After that, take your essential oils and just put a couple of drops in of whatever scent you like.

Then once it's in your measuring cup make sure you mix this up, and make sure it's all blended together.

Once you've mixed all of it up, then you just want to have a little container to put it into.

Then you just pour it right in, and you can shake it up after you get the cap on it just a little bit more to make sure you get everything mixed up.

So there you have it, that's the way that you can make hand sanitizer right at home.

And a last note for you, if your hand sanitizer comes out a little bit watery, you can simply just add a little bit more aloe into it.