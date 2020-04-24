How To Compost

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Wednesday was earth day.

Now that the day has come and gone, you may be wondering what you can do to make a difference.

Lucky for you, there's a place right here in the Wabash Valley that can help.

And the way you can make a big difference... is composting.

"If you want to celebrate earth day, we can start composting. Right now is the best time because you're home, you're stuck, you're trying to find something to do. Otherwise, generally, people don't have time to compost."

Shikah Bhattacharyya is the president for ReThink Inc. here in Terre Haute.

She says the top thing on people's minds when it comes to making a difference is recycling.

But it doesn't have to be just paper or plastic.

It can also be our food scraps.

"It could be 50 percent of our trash. You know we worry about recycling all the time. Recycling your food waste is such an easy thing."

The EPA estimates that 21 percent of all trash is food waste.

By composting, you'll be making less trash.

And for those of you who have a garden, it has plenty of benefits for what you're growing.

Plus you can do it right at home.

"You can do it on your own, in your own backyard, it's super simple. Or you can give us your food waste. We will compost it in one of the gardens."

This one small step can make a difference.

Not just in our communities, but in the entire world.

EPA: https://www.epa.gov/recycle/composting-home

ReThink Inc: http://www.wabashrethinks.com/