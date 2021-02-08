How The Cares Act 2.0 Will Effect Vigo County Schools

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana Department of Education released their funding information today.

Schools across Indiana will receive 881 million dollars. Vigo County School Corporation will receive more than 13.5 million of that funding.

This money can be used for anything from building repairs to providing mental health services.

The schools have until the end of September 2023 to use this money.

"We don't just want to spend this money on things that help us in the short term.

We want to come out stronger as a result of Covid," said Bill Riley, the Director of Communications for the Vigo County School Corporation.

Planning allocations for each of Indiana’s public schools are available here, with planning allocations for each non-public school available here.