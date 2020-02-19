Clear

We all hate potholes - but why are they worse in the winter?

There's a scientific reason potholes tend to form more in the winter months.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - When it comes to potholes, we are all very familiar with the topic.

But instead of telling you how to report them, I’m going to show you how they are formed.

When it comes to asphalt, it has tiny spaces between the little pieces of the material.

Now potholes form because of a little bit of science.

When it rains, or snows for that matter, water gets into what we’ll call cracks.

When water freezes, the molecules in it expand.

What this does is it pushes the crack apart ever so slightly.

Now the more this happens, especially over a long period of time, the bigger the crack gets.

Now, this also puts a lot of stress on the asphalt.

Asphalt isn’t really meant to move or change shape when it gets laid down, so it just causes it to break.

The constant temperature change over seasons makes water and snow freeze and thaw, and back and forth.

The more this happens, the bigger of a pothole you get.

Now make sure you are careful, some of these potholes can get pretty deep.

Most crews wait until the spring before they fix them, simply because at that point, they know there won’t be any more freezing.

So as annoying as they can get, these will be here to stay every year, especially when we get rain and snow.

You can report potholes as you come across them. The location will determine who you need to contact. 

If you are on an interstate or state road, you will need to get ahold of INDOT in Indiana - you can do that here. You can also call 855-INDOT4U (463-6848). 

If it is a county or city road, you will either need to reach out to the county highway department or the city's street department. Here's a list of county phone numbers in Indiana. 

In Terre Haute, you can either call 311, email the city at 311Center@terrehaute.in.gov, or click here. 

