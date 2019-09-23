How Leaves Change Colors

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - As temperatures get cooler, one of the main chemicals that keeps leaves green starts to break down.

This is called "chlorophyll".

The cooler things get, the less chlorophyll leaves will have.

This makes way for the other chemicals found in the leaves to show through.

These other chemicals are responsible for the yellow, orange, and red colors.

Now our weather lately has been a pretty good setup.

For the more vibrant, brighter colors in leaves, the end of the summer season needs to be mainly dry.

Now that we're in fall, we need sunny days, followed by nice cool nights.

If these conditions continue, we can expect beautiful colors this fall season.