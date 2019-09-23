Clear

How Leaves Change Colors

If you've ever wondered just how leaves change colors in the fall, here it is.

Posted: Sep 23, 2019 7:51 PM
Posted By: Chris Piper

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - As temperatures get cooler, one of the main chemicals that keeps leaves green starts to break down.

This is called "chlorophyll".

The cooler things get, the less chlorophyll leaves will have.

This makes way for the other chemicals found in the leaves to show through.

These other chemicals are responsible for the yellow, orange, and red colors.

Now our weather lately has been a pretty good setup.

For the more vibrant, brighter colors in leaves, the end of the summer season needs to be mainly dry.

Now that we're in fall, we need sunny days, followed by nice cool nights.

If these conditions continue, we can expect beautiful colors this fall season.

