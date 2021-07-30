Clear

The federal freeze on evictions will expire this weekend - will Indiana and Illinois see a surge in homelessness?

A federal freeze on most evictions that was enacted last year is scheduled to expire Saturday, after the Biden administration extended the original date by a month.

Posted: Jul 30, 2021 12:18 PM
Updated: Jul 30, 2021 12:24 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

A federal freeze on most evictions that was enacted last year is scheduled to expire Saturday, after the Biden administration extended the original date by a month. The moratorium put in place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in September has been the only tool keeping millions of tenants in their homes. Many of them lost jobs during the coronavirus pandemic and have fallen months behind on their rent.

Landlords successfully challenged the order in court, arguing that they also had bills to pay. They pointed out that tenants could access nearly $47 billion in federal money set aside to help pay rents and related expenses.

Advocates for tenants said the distribution of the money had been slow and that more time was needed to distribute it and repay landlords. Without an extension, they feared a spike in evictions and lawsuits seeking to oust tenants who were behind on their rents.

Even with the delay, roughly 3.6 million people in the U.S. as of July 5 said they would face eviction within the next two months, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey. The survey measures the social and economic effects of the pandemic every two weeks through online responses from a representative sample of U.S. households.

Here’s the situation in Indiana:

WHAT’S THE STATUS OF EVICTION MORATORIUMS IN THE STATE?

Indiana is one of several states that enacted a moratorium on eviction proceedings last year, but it expired in August. Despite the state and federal moratoriums, more than 51,000 eviction filings have been made in Indiana during the pandemic, including nearly 16,000 in the Indianapolis metropolitan area, according to Indiana Legal Services.

WHAT’S BEING DONE TO HELP PEOPLE FACING EVICTION?

Housing officials said they’ve been reaching out to landlords in an attempt to reduce the number of impending evictions and encouraging anyone who may be at risk of eviction to apply for rental assistance through their area’s housing authority.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett on Thursday also announced a new one-year tenant advocate program that will put a housing liaison in every small claims court in Marion County during the expected surge in evictions.

Andrew Merkley, a housing specialist for the Indianapolis Office of Public Health and Safety, said more funding from the federal American Rescue Plan can still be budgeted toward rental assistance if state and local governments choose to do so.

By September, 60%, or $222.6 million, of the $371 million Indiana received from the federal government to administer rental assistance programs needs to be spent or earmarked. All of the money must be spent or assigned to renters by the end of the year.

HOW ARE THE COURTS HANDLING EVICTION HEARINGS?

Anticipating a spike in eviction petitions after the statewide moratorium ended last summer, the Indiana Supreme Court’s Landlord Tenant Task Force encouraged landlords and tenants to talk to each other, explore options, discuss payment plans and put all agreements in writing. Procedures and practices have varied throughout the state, though many courts have launched mediation programs to provide an alternative to evictions.

Brandon Beeler, housing law center director of Indiana Legal Services, said the organization is preparing for an “influx” of eviction court cases. The state’s largest provider of free civil legal assistance to low-income people has received more than 3,900 legal assistance requests for eviction-related issues since April 2020.

HOW AFFORDABLE IS HOUSING IN THE STATE’S MAJOR RENTAL MARKETS?

Indiana has a gap of 127,000 affordable units statewide, with only 37 available per 100 families that need them, said Andrew Bradley, the policy director for Prosperity Indiana. He added that although Indiana is a low cost-of-living state, small towns and rural communities have reported higher eviction rate surges than in larger municipal areas.

“People who (are low income), they’re spending a lot of their income on housing,” Bradley said. “So if they lost any income during COVID, that really quickly puts them under water.”

As of June, the median monthly rent in the Indianapolis metropolitan area had risen over the past year by 12.8 %, to $1,140, according to a report released July 15 by Realtor.com. Median rents for a one-bedroom apartment rose by 11.5%, while two-bedroom units jumped by 17%.

ARE EVICTIONS EXPECTED TO CREATE A SURGE IN HOMELESSNESS?

A spike in evictions is expected once the CDC moratorium expires, which is what happened when the state’s moratorium expired last year, said Amy Nelson, executive director of the Fair Housing Center of Central Indiana.

Although no statewide data exists, Indiana housing experts estimated that roughly 13% of tenants — about 106,000 Indiana households — are at risk of eviction. Recent census data showed that 28,000 state residents said they were concerned they could be evicted within two months.

Here’s the situation in Illinois:

WHAT’S THE STATUS OF EVICTION MORATORIUMS IN THE STATE?

The state’s own moratorium on evictions will expire at the end of August, more than 17 months after Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued it. Eviction filings can resume at the start of the month, but enforcement can’t resume until September.

Pritzker extended the order several times during the pandemic. After landlords of small properties complained that it was hurting them financially, the Democrat modified his order in November to require tenants to vouch that they met certain conditions.

WHAT’S BEING DONE TO HELP PEOPLE FACING EVICTION?

The state expects to provide $1.1 billion in relief to renters and landlords, plus $400 million that will be available in some cities. Pritzker’s office estimated that the money could help more than 120,000 people.

Individuals can apply for up to $25,000 that would be paid directly to landlords. A separate $280 million program focuses on utility costs.

According to the Illinois Housing Development Authority, the agency has received nearly 95,000 applications for rent assistance seeking a total of more than $900 million. As of Wednesday, it had paid roughly $180 million to 20,480 households, prioritizing people who were unemployed or had very low incomes.

A state law created this year also seals the records of any evictions between March 2020 and March 2022, aiming to prevent pandemic-related financial woes from deepening a renter’s ability to get future housing.

Teri Ross, executive director of Illinois Legal Aid Online, also encouraged people who are behind in their rent payments to contact community groups that have received money from federal relief packages to offer aid or legal services.

HOW ARE THE COURTS HANDLING EVICTION HEARINGS?

It varied in recent months based on the renter’s location. Ross said counties in the Chicago area have not allowed landlords to file lawsuits seeking to boot tenants for being late on their rent.

Elsewhere, counties that did accept eviction filings largely didn’t act on them. Eviction orders entered before the pandemic began and those based on health and safety concerns were allowed to proceed.

In September, all Illinois courts can resume eviction proceedings and enforcement.

The Illinois Housing Development Authority is providing training on rent relief and other assistance to judges around the state. The agency’s director, Kristin Faust, said the goal is to encourage landlords and tenants to enter mediation rather than move toward eviction.

Housing advocates said some counties already have embraced that approach and hope it will help some renters stay in their homes while giving their landlords financial relief. But they still expect a flood of people to be evicted from rental homes this fall.

HOW AFFORDABLE IS HOUSING IN THE STATE’S MAJOR RENTAL MARKETS?

As of May, the median rent for a two-bedroom apartment in the Chicago area was 2.7% higher than the year before, at $1,900, according to a June 16 report from Realtor.com. That was higher than the national median cost of $1,770.

The median cost of studio and one-bedroom units in the Chicago area dropped during the past year but still topped the nationwide median cost. The median rent of a Chicago one-bedroom was $1,650, compared to the national figure of $1,466. A Chicago-area studio apartment, meanwhile, cost $1,345 per month, compared to $1,294 nationally.

Those prices are far out of reach for many renters in the city and surrounding suburbs, said Karla Chrobak, a supervising attorney with CARPLS Legal Aid, an organization that provides free legal help in Cook County.

Chrobak said clients seeking the group’s help already struggled to find affordable housing before the pandemic, making the prospect of being evicted now “terrifying.”

ARE EVICTIONS EXPECTED TO CREATE A SURGE IN HOMELESSNESS?

Ross said community organizations around the state “are in fear of seeing mass evictions.”

“I hope that we see communities working together, landlords and tenants,” she said. “Keeping communities stable is largely dependent on keeping people housed consistently — not precariously.”

One indication of the scope of the problem is recent census data showing that 109,211 Illinois residents were concerned they could be evicted within the next two months.

Faust, director of the state agency managing rent relief, hopes shared efforts to keep tenants in their homes will help Illinois avoid mass evictions.

“We’re going through a shared trauma here and we’re going to deal with it together and we’re going to address it together,” she said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 81°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 78°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 80°
Rockville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 78°
Casey
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 81°
Marshall
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 81°
Sunny and Cooler
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Crime Stoppers: ISU PD needs your help identifying this individual

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

17-year-old faces charges in shooting of 15-year-old

Image

Woman arrested after police say she misappropriated nearly $250k from the son of fallen THPD officer's estate

Image

Friday: Mostly sunny, cooler. High: 81

Image

ISU teams with DLC Media for new radio deal

Image

TH Rex end losing streak

Image

Shoals Community School Corp set for a return to the classroom

Image

A cool down is coming - Kevin explains

Image

Lung Cancer Screening

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use digital wallet apps to steal your money

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Image

Illinois ranks 48th in home construction, leaving one family waiting years to build their permanent home

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals impersonate utility companies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosiers could see a significant tax credit from the state. Here's who is eligible.

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Employment scam targets college students

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amcor releases statement following July 2 vote

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use patriotism to steal money and information

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1417263

Reported Deaths: 25865
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook56345210564
DuPage938521321
Will782101042
Lake692581028
Kane60143816
Winnebago34763524
Madison32544534
St. Clair30167526
McHenry29631299
Peoria23747347
Champaign21668159
Sangamon19714245
McLean18902194
Tazewell17530308
Rock Island15406329
Kankakee14758224
Kendall13521100
LaSalle12975254
Macon11202215
DeKalb10295122
Vermilion10272154
Adams9676129
Williamson8203138
Whiteside7254174
Boone694780
Ogle630084
Grundy606279
Clinton592893
Coles5882101
Knox5738157
Jackson547765
Henry516870
Macoupin499590
Livingston494694
Woodford493183
Franklin490279
Stephenson488886
Effingham483674
Marion4804118
Jefferson4679123
Monroe452594
Randolph433287
Lee424154
Morgan414593
Fulton411059
Logan408366
Christian395575
Bureau386487
Montgomery385874
Iroquois330368
Perry329662
Fayette327056
McDonough308151
Jersey279952
Saline272957
Douglas264736
Union250642
Lawrence245327
Shelby236938
Crawford220126
Bond213824
Cass211127
Carroll205337
Pike202753
Ford195250
Hancock194632
Clark191234
Wayne190453
Warren186750
Jo Daviess183624
Richland182440
White181826
Edgar180342
Washington169525
Moultrie168628
Mason164647
De Witt161529
Piatt156714
Johnson155916
Clay155543
Greene154834
Mercer152434
Wabash149412
Massac144641
Cumberland131119
Menard128712
Jasper117018
Marshall110819
Hamilton90616
Schuyler8157
Brown8136
Pulaski7477
Stark66825
Edwards63612
Calhoun5432
Henderson53414
Gallatin5144
Scott5091
Putnam4943
Alexander49211
Hardin39612
Pope3404
Unassigned592432
Out of IL20

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 769875

Reported Deaths: 13999
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1057621807
Lake570271031
Allen43112700
Hamilton37395426
St. Joseph37377568
Elkhart29801471
Tippecanoe23544231
Vanderburgh23269405
Porter19593327
Johnson18880394
Hendricks18129323
Clark13595198
Madison13590347
Vigo12890256
Monroe12598178
LaPorte12585225
Delaware11170198
Howard10724237
Kosciusko9804124
Hancock8778150
Bartholomew8286157
Warrick8094157
Floyd8063182
Grant7387181
Wayne7244201
Boone7221105
Morgan6934143
Marshall6351117
Dubois6291118
Cass6101112
Dearborn603578
Noble602090
Henry5969111
Jackson518077
Shelby511698
Lawrence4946127
Gibson464296
Montgomery460392
DeKalb457885
Clinton457455
Harrison456477
Huntington419382
Whitley417945
Steuben411760
Miami406773
Jasper402155
Knox390491
Putnam386062
Wabash370984
Adams354456
Ripley352371
Jefferson345387
White340754
Daviess3094100
Wells304581
Greene295585
Decatur293293
Fayette287164
Posey283135
Scott282358
LaGrange278172
Clay275649
Washington255337
Randolph247983
Jennings239949
Spencer239331
Fountain236550
Starke229959
Owen223859
Sullivan222143
Fulton209145
Jay203332
Carroll198522
Orange192356
Perry190639
Vermillion181544
Rush178327
Tipton173448
Franklin172935
Parke156116
Pike143034
Blackford138132
Pulaski123848
Newton123536
Benton109915
Brown106443
Crawford106216
Martin92515
Warren88015
Switzerland8468
Union73610
Ohio58511
Unassigned0429