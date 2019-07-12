How Does Hail Form?

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Hail is a common threat in the Wabash Valley but where exactly does hail come from?

Anytime we get a strong storm there is what is called an "updraft" which is warm air moving up. There's a lot of water droplets in these storms and the water droplets will be swept up high into the storm and then cool down.

As the water gets higher in the storm the water droplets freeze and drops back down just to be carried by the same updraft back into the colder part of the top of the storm. The frozen water droplet gets an additional layer of ice and gets bigger each time this happens.

The updraft eventually cannot toss the hailstone into the colder part of the top of the storm and it will fall down to Earth as part of a hailstorm as the new hailstone gets bigger and heavier. Hail can be dangerous to your body and property so make sure you stay aware of changing weather conditions.