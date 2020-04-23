How COVID-19 is impacting Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- We are seeing the impact this pandemic has across the state, country, and world. But what about right here in Terre Haute? Mayor Duke Bennett sat down and answered your questions Thursday night. Here are just a few of the big topics he discussed.

First, he talked about projects in Terre Haute. Before the pandemic, we had projects in the works like a new convention center and a casino. Thursday night, Mayor Bennett said things have slowed down as far as progress for those projects, but they haven't stopped. He said they are doing everything they can to get things going without putting anyone in danger of getting the virus.

He also talked about businesses. He said he's been hearing from a lot of businesses in the city and has found out bigger businesses are weathering this situation better.

Meanwhile, smaller businesses, as we've seen, are struggling. He said they are trying to help them and point them in the right direction for help. But you can help too by supporting locally-owned restaurants and businesses.

Mayor Bennett also talked about how these times could restructure the way the city is operated. Right now, more and more people are using technology to do everyday things.

He said as a city we should try and embrace that once this is all over to help propel Terre Haute into being more tech-friendly.

Mayor Bennett said to continue to listen to and pay attention to the governors' orders. He said he's feeling better about things but it is not the time to let your guard down.

"We will get through this and we will survive this as a community and we're going to be better for it at the end and so I'm optimistic and encouraged," Bennett said. "We can kind of see the light at the end of the tunnel here and it's getting brighter every day and very soon in the coming weeks you're going to start to see some more normal things happening."

