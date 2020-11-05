Housing survey to address affordable housing shortage in Knox County

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Knox County Development Corporation is planning a housing survey. This survey hopes to address the affordable housing shortage.

Right now county leaders have theories on what issues the county has. The survey will supply conclusions to those hypotheses.

Already many communities have begun working on the problem. Bicknell is working with a developer to provide free land to those who are wanting to build. Sure Clean has announced they will build new homes in Vincennes.

But the need to entice developers into the county is still there.

Good Samaritan Hospital recently began a residency program. Many of those in the program live outside of the community. KCDC leaders hope the survey will help to bring developers and thus more residents into the county.

Chris Pfaff with KCDC explains, ”You know thousands of people everyday commute into Knox county to work here that live in Illinois or other surrounding counties in Indiana. And so we believe that with an additional housing stock we could potentially get those folks to move into Knox county."