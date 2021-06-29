Housing prices up, availability down in Vigo County

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - In Vigo County, the housing market has been busier than normal.

Experts say it's a seller's dream, but a buyer's nightmare.

Realtors say that with the market in the condition it is in, it is important you do your homework.

Chip Miller is the president of Berkshire Hathaway in Terre Haute. He says the number of listings is down.

Right now there are less than 115 houses on the market when normally there are around 350 this time of year.

"People have to buy a house. Whether it's relocating, whether it's they're getting married, they got divorced, they have a life-changing event," said Miller.

With the cost of materials like lumber rising, fewer people are selling their homes. This means increasing demand, prices, and decreasing availability.

Housing availability in Indiana is down nearly 52% since last year and home prices are up over 14%, according to F.C. Tucker.

"If they have to find a house and the supply is so limited, all of a sudden, if they're in a competitive situation, they maybe are going to pay more money," said Miller.

House searching is different than it used to be.

"House hunting a lot of times was, going through a house or listing two or three times before you made an offer," said Miller.

Properties can sell in a matter of days, leading to fast decisions whether or not to buy them. This could end up costing homebuyers tens of thousands of dollars more.

"Today it's literally you're going to the house, you're there 15 or 20 minutes and you're deciding right then, am I gonna make an offer or not," said Miller.

This can lead to added pressure on anyone buying or selling a home.

"The most stressful part of it really is the aspect of the weighing when they have multiple offers, and then they find out they don't get the house."

Miller also said seeking help is an absolute must when looking to buy a house.

"For folks out there, buyers and sellers, to think they can understand it, without the help and some guidance along the way...it's kind of scary," said Miller.

Berkshire Hathaway also tells News 10 rental homes are being impacted.

Ninety-eight percent of its rentals are currently booked up.