House passes stimulus bill

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer says the Senate will take up the 1.9 trillion dollar stimulus bill this week.

The house passed it over the weekend.

This bill includes benefits for the jobless among many other things.

Democrats hope to have this bill on President Biden's desk by mid-March before those benefits are set to expire.

"It includes $1400 dollars per person in a household as a stimulus payment. As long as it's a single adult in the household 75 thousand income limit. If it's a married couple 150 thousand," says Robert Guell.

Money that a Terre Haute resident says would come in handy right now.

"Get my business going and I got a trailer that I'm going to re-do to help my business to hold my lawnmowers and pay bills with it too if I have enough," says David Eveland.

Eveland says folks have been through enough.

"You know we all need it right now for this time. We all been couped up and now we need to get out and open things up."

Professor Guell says the economy is good or bad on a case-by-case scenario.

"For people it is in pretty good shape and is in terrible shape for a group of people who work in the business of personal services and/or restaurant and entertainment business," says Professor Guell.