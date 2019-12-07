Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

House of the Christmas Mouse event helps get folks in the holiday spirit

It's organized by Terre Haute Tri Kappa. The group has transformed Sarah Scott Middle School into a Christmas wonderland.

Posted: Dec 7, 2019 9:10 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A 47 year tradition continues this weekend in Terre Haute.

That's with the House of the Christmas Mouse event.

It's happening at Sarah Scott Middle School.

It's organized by Terre Haute Tri Kappa.

The group has transformed the school into a Christmas wonderland.

Kiddos get the chance to see live reindeer, visit Ms. Mouse and decorate ornaments to get in the holiday spirit.

"It's important to volunteer, and I think it's important for young students to volunteer. It's a great way to get our name in the community and develop relationships," said Rachel Cox, Chair or Mouse House.

You still have time to check out the Christmas wonderland.

It's open again Sunday at Sarah Scott from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 28°
Robinson
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 31°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
31° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 24°
Rockville
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 28°
Casey
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 29°
Brazil
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 28°
Marshall
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 28°
Another Chilly Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday Morning Forecast Update

Image

Segment Three In The Paint

Image

ITP Part three

Image

Segment Two In The Paint

Image

Segment One In The Paint

Image

Friday Late Forecast

Image

Holiday cheer lights up the 12 Points area

Image

Holiday Book Sale underway at Vigo County Public Library

Image

Business 50 project moving along

Image

Toys for Tots

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans