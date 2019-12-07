House of the Christmas Mouse event helps get folks in the holiday spirit

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A 47 year tradition continues this weekend in Terre Haute.

That's with the House of the Christmas Mouse event.

It's happening at Sarah Scott Middle School.

It's organized by Terre Haute Tri Kappa.

The group has transformed the school into a Christmas wonderland.

Kiddos get the chance to see live reindeer, visit Ms. Mouse and decorate ornaments to get in the holiday spirit.

"It's important to volunteer, and I think it's important for young students to volunteer. It's a great way to get our name in the community and develop relationships," said Rachel Cox, Chair or Mouse House.

You still have time to check out the Christmas wonderland.

It's open again Sunday at Sarah Scott from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.