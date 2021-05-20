Clear

House narrowly approves $1.9B to fortify Capitol after riot

The House on Thursday narrowly approved $1.9 billion to fortify the Capitol after the Jan. 6 insurrection, as Democrats pushed past Republican opposition to try to harden the complex with retractable fencing and a quick-response force following the most violent domestic attack on Congress in history.

Posted: May 20, 2021 1:55 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House on Thursday narrowly approved $1.9 billion to fortify the Capitol after the Jan. 6 insurrection, as Democrats pushed past Republican opposition to try to harden the complex with retractable fencing and a quick-response force following the most violent domestic attack on Congress in history.

The bill’s 213-212 passage came a day after the House approved the formation of an independent commission to investigate the deadly mob siege by President Donald Trump’s supporters, who battled police to storm the building in a failed attempt to overturn Democrat Joe Biden’s election.

The two measures now face an uncertain outcome in the evenly divided Senate as most Republicans have objected to both — and as some liberal Democrats opposed the security money over concerns about policing. Three Democrats voted against the spending bill and three voted “present” as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democratic leaders lobbied their own members during the vote to ensure passage.

The legislation to form the commission passed much more easily on Wednesday, with 35 Republicans joining all Democrats to vote for it. Still, Senate Democrats could have trouble persuading enough Republicans to vote with them after Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell announced he would oppose the inquiry.

Democrats grew frustrated during the debate on both bills, charging that Republicans are looking away from the insurrection that they witnessed themselves out of fealty to Trump.

“We have a major political party in the country that’s ignoring it — we’re trying to solve a problem, they clearly don’t want to sit down and talk about it,” said Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, chairman of an appropriations subcommittee handling legislative branch security.

House Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Rosa DeLauro recalled her own experience being trapped in the House gallery that day as the attackers tried to break in, calling her husband to tell him she was OK after Capitol Police told her to duck on the floor.

“This bill is not about politics, it’s not about settling scores,” DeLauro said. “It’s about ensuring that every person who comes into the Capitol is safe and is protected.”

Republicans argued that the spending bill is too expensive and that no fencing is needed. Many of them said lawmakers should be spending money on border security, not Capitol security.

Rep. Lance Gooden, R-Texas, argued that Democrats would rather spend money on a wall “around this building in D.C.” than they would on finishing a border wall advocated by Trump.

The Democrats who opposed the security legislation were some of the most liberal in the House. Some have expressed the view that police treat people of color unfairly. Democratic Reps. Cori Bush of Missouri, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota voted against it.

Those Democrats “wanted to make sure that there were accountability measures” on the security, said Washington Rep. Pramila Jayapal, a Democrat who voted for it. Omar said just before the vote that she had “not been convinced of the importance of the money.”

Democratic Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Jamaal Bowman of New York and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan voted “present,” effectively saving the measure from going down to defeat.

Months in the making, the emergency spending package incorporates the recommendations from an outside panel of experts to beef up security after the violent mob attack.

Already, National Guard troops have been protecting the building for months and public access is severely limited. Though razor-wire-topped fencing that stood as a stark reminder of the siege has been removed, an extended perimeter fence remains in place, cutting off access to the lush grounds that have been popular with visitors.

The bill includes money for new fencing — either retractable or “pop in,” according to Democrats — that would protect the grounds while removing the current perimeter. The legislation says the money cannot be used to install permanent above-ground fencing, reflecting the wishes of most members of Congress that the area should be open to the public.

Other improvements would be to better secure windows and doors, install new security vestibules and cameras, and protect members with increased security at home and in Washington, as threats against them have doubled in the last year. There is also money to protect federal judges who are prosecuting the rioters and have received threats, and to repay the Capitol Police and other federal agencies for their efforts on Jan. 6.

The legislation renames a wellness program for Capitol Police as the Howard C. “Howie” Liebengood Center for Wellness and adds mental health counselors and resilience specialists for trauma support. Liebengood was a Capitol Police officer who took his own life shortly after the attack.

Some lawmakers have raised objections to the proposal for the National Guard to maintain a “quick response force” nearby — an effort to improve response time after it took hours for Guard troops to arrive on Jan. 6 as officers were being brutally beaten by the rioters.

Leading Republicans on the armed services committees in the House and Senate oppose relying on the troops for the work of protecting the Capitol, a sentiment shared by many members who have pushed to open the reopen the Capitol grounds immediately.

Democrats said they, too, are uneasy with many of the military-like measures, but say they have little choice but to protect the building. The delays in sending the Guard to the Capitol have been blamed in part for the failure to contain the violence. Five people died, including a Trump supporter shot and killed by police as she tried to climb through a broken window to access the House chamber, and a police officer who fought off the mob and died later.

“We’ve never had a quick response for us here, you know, we’ve never had an insurrection either,” Ryan said. “So thinking has to evolve in order to try to solve some of these problems.”

___

Associated Press writer Lolita C. Baldor contributed to this report.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 84°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 83°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 83°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 83°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 81°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 84°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 84°
Warmer than normal!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Resources for caregivers

Image

SCAM ALERT: Don't be dupped by cute faces

Image

One man in jail after chase with THPD

Image

Standoff with police ends peacefully

Image

Thursday: Partly sunny, breezy and warmer. High: 85°

Image

Sullivan softball ready to end sectional drought

Image

TH North girls tennis beat West Vigo

Image

Courtney Jones shining in Track & Field

Image

Sullivan girls tennis beats THS

Image

This local boy was diagnosed with a rare disease, here's how you can help make his wish come true

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Don't be duped by cute faces

${article.thumbnail.title}

After putting their 2020 event on hold - Pedal Putnam set for this fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fake free trials for CBD

${article.thumbnail.title}

Scam Alert: Homework Extortion

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Don't fall for travel cons

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1370247

Reported Deaths: 24864
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook54854210174
DuPage910751286
Will75994998
Lake67575992
Kane58727779
Winnebago33483479
Madison30636520
McHenry28747287
St. Clair27946514
Peoria23259322
Champaign20774145
Sangamon18864234
McLean18296181
Tazewell17029293
Rock Island15084318
Kankakee14269210
Kendall1312894
LaSalle12616244
Macon10808201
DeKalb9939121
Vermilion9752132
Adams8520124
Williamson7463131
Whiteside7170172
Boone672474
Ogle612781
Grundy591176
Clinton576690
Coles570398
Knox5585150
Jackson504164
Henry502467
Livingston484285
Stephenson478483
Woodford476977
Effingham473572
Macoupin473584
Marion4476115
Franklin447076
Jefferson4392120
Monroe435993
Lee418453
Randolph413884
Fulton397457
Morgan391182
Logan390359
Montgomery374173
Bureau373482
Christian370273
Fayette318355
Perry318260
Iroquois304166
McDonough287149
Jersey269750
Douglas259435
Saline257454
Lawrence240925
Shelby230437
Union226440
Crawford212926
Bond206124
Cass200125
Jo Daviess181924
Clark180733
Ford180347
Warren180346
Pike179352
Wayne179153
Hancock177031
Richland175839
Carroll175736
Edgar171640
White169726
Washington164525
Moultrie161628
De Witt152725
Mason152145
Piatt150914
Clay148243
Mercer147833
Johnson145015
Greene144333
Massac134940
Wabash134612
Cumberland129119
Menard123812
Jasper115318
Marshall107718
Hamilton83815
Schuyler7717
Brown7176
Pulaski6887
Stark64124
Edwards57112
Henderson52414
Calhoun5182
Putnam4833
Scott4791
Alexander47011
Gallatin4614
Hardin38612
Pope3224
Out of IL30
Unassigned02370

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 737282

Reported Deaths: 13518
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1008941753
Lake54367986
Allen41042683
St. Joseph36408554
Hamilton35891409
Elkhart28907444
Tippecanoe22507220
Vanderburgh22387397
Porter18981314
Johnson18097381
Hendricks17343315
Clark13053192
Madison12779339
Vigo12515250
LaPorte12118216
Monroe11980172
Delaware10776188
Howard10015220
Kosciusko9481117
Hancock8384142
Bartholomew8103156
Warrick7805155
Floyd7693178
Grant7110174
Wayne7082199
Boone6758101
Morgan6617140
Dubois6171117
Marshall6125112
Cass5883106
Dearborn583778
Henry5797105
Noble567484
Jackson504373
Shelby495596
Lawrence4613120
Gibson439192
Harrison437073
DeKalb431685
Clinton429253
Montgomery426589
Whitley399439
Huntington395780
Steuben392357
Miami385068
Jasper374650
Knox373390
Putnam364460
Wabash355680
Adams343155
Ripley340970
Jefferson331982
White318253
Daviess298699
Wells292381
Decatur286492
Fayette282363
Greene281285
Posey272134
LaGrange269270
Scott267655
Clay261647
Randolph242381
Washington242332
Spencer233131
Jennings231349
Starke219654
Fountain214546
Sullivan212342
Owen203856
Jay198230
Fulton196440
Carroll190920
Orange185354
Perry184637
Rush174225
Vermillion170544
Franklin168635
Tipton163545
Parke146716
Pike135834
Blackford135132
Pulaski117646
Newton109435
Brown102841
Crawford101415
Benton99114
Martin89615
Warren82715
Switzerland7948
Union71710
Ohio57311
Unassigned0417