House for local veterans almost finished

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute house is on its way to becoming a home to Wabash Valley Veterans.

The Loyal Veterans Battalion has been fixing up the house for nearly a year and that work is almost done.

Volunteers were busy working outside and inside the house Saturday.

They worked on a foundation for new porch steps and they put in some kitchen cabinets.

A lot of this is thanks to the generosity of people and businesses.

Many of these volunteers are veterans themselves.

"It's just a wonderful thing to see veterans come together for vets and helping each other to help someone else," said Egy.

Egy says the house could be ready for veterans at the end of next month.